Special vaccination camps to be held in Villupuram colleges

VILLUPURAM

30 August 2021 01:18 IST

Ahead of reopening of higher educational institutions from September 1, Collector D. Mohan announced on Sunday that special COVID-19 vaccination camps will be held on August 30 and 31 in the district to inoculate students studying in government, aided and private arts and science colleges and professional courses, such as agriculture, engineering and polytechnic.

He said that vaccination was mandatory and students who had received at least one dose would be permitted to enter classrooms.

The special vaccination camps would be held in the respective colleges and polytechnic institutions in Villupuram, Kandamangalam, Tindivanam, Mailam, Gingee, Melmalayanur, Kandachipuram, Thiruvennainallur, Vanur, Marakkanam and Vikravandi in the district.

