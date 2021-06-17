Special vaccination camps at Koyambedu market

The camps would be held between 2 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday too with the support of the Greater Chennai Corporation

The Koyambedu Market Management Committee, along with traders’ associations, started a vaccination drive in the wholesale market complex from the early hours of Wednesday. This is to help vaccinate traders, labourers and lorry drivers visiting the market, including from other States, during business hours of the market. Officials of the Koyambedu MMC said 735 people were vaccinated at the camps held at four places, including the MMC office and the vegetable market. Residents from the neighbourhood also visited the market for vaccination.

The camps would be held between 2 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday too with the support of the Greater Chennai Corporation.