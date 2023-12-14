Special vaccination camp launched for children

December 14, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Health Department on Wednesday launched a special camp in the city, which aims at providing the Measles-Rubella vaccination to children aged nine months to 15 years in Cyclone Michaung-affected districts

The camp will function till December 30 for 15 days in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts in anganwadis, sub-health centres, and primary health centres. The Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram’s mobile units will administer the vaccine in schools.

An estimated 27.42 lakh children are expected to benefit from the camp. Children who had already taken two doses of the vaccine will be given the vaccine as a precautionary measure, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said after launching the camp.

The State has sought 10 lakh doses of the vaccines from the Union government. At present, the State has 2.90 lakh doses, he added.

In the 6,421 camps organised through mobile medical units in the cyclone-hit districts, 4,69,086 persons had benefited. While 6,403 persons were diagnosed with fever, 71,561 persons had cough and cold.

