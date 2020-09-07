Special trains to Delhi, Chhapra and Howrah

After announcing 13 inter-State special trains, Southern Railway has now said that it will operate three pairs of fully-reserved inter-State special trains from September 12.
While train number 02615 from Chennai will leave Chennai Central on September 12 at 7.15 p.m., train number 02616 from New Delhi will leave at 6.40 p.m. on September 14.
Train number 02669 Chennai Central-Chhapra-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express Special (Bi-weekly — on Mondays and Saturdays) will leave Chennai on September 12 at 5.40 p.m., and 02670 from Chhapra on Monday and Wednesdays will leave at 9 p.m. on September 14.
Meanwhile, train number 02664 Tiruchchirappalli-Howrah Express Special will leave Tiruchirappalli on September 15 at 4.20 p.m. (on Tuesdays and Fridays) and train number 02663 Howrah-Tiruchirappalli Express Special will leave Howrah on September 17 at 4.10 p.m. (on Thursdays and Sundays).
Reservations for all these trains will begin on September 10.
