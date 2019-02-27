Special trains to clear summer rush

To clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer, the Southern Railway will operate special trains between Ernakulam, Kochuveli and Hyderabad.

According to a release, Train No.07118 Ernakulam– Hyderabad Special fare special train will leave Ernakulam Jn at 9.30 p.m on Thursadys between May 2 and June 27 and the train will reach Hyderabad at 10.55 p.m the next day.

The train would stop at Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palghat, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chittore, Tirupaty, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Guntur, Piduguralla, Nalgonda and Secunderabad.

Train No.07116 Kochuveli– Hyderabad Special fare special train will leave Kochuveli at 07.45 a.m on Mondays between May 6 and July 1 and reach Hyderabad at 2 p.m the next day.

The train will stop at Kollam, Kayankulam, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palghat, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Vaniyambadi, Katpadi, Chittore, Tirupaty, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Guntur, Piduguralla, Nalgonda and Secunderabad. Advance reservations for the trains have begun.

The Railway board has approved additional stop for Train no. 16733/16734 Rameshwaram-Okha express at Rasipuram for a period of six months between February 28 and August 31 on an experimental basis.

Regulation of trains

The Southern Railway will be regulating trains in the Jolarpettai-Salem section between February 26 and March 25 due to engineering maintenance works in Kagankarai- Samalpatti station, said a release.

According to a statement from Salem railway division, on Sundays, Train No. 07115 Hyderabad- Kochuveli Express will be regulated for 30 minutes at Jolarpettai. On Mondays, Train No. 16339 Mumbai Central to Nagercoil Express will be regulated for 10 minutes at Tirupattur. On Tuesdays, Train No. 22815 Bilaspur to Ernakulam express will be regulated for 60 minutes at Jolarpettai.

On Wednesdays, Train No. 22619 Bilaspur to Tirunelveli express will be regulated for 90 minutes at Jolarpettai, Train No. 12970 Jaipur- Coimbatore express will be regulated for 50 minutes at Jolarpettai, Train No. 16360 Patna- Ernakulam express will be regulated for 35 minutes at Jolarpettai, Train No. 16339 Mumbai Central to Nagercoil express will be regulated for 20 minutes at Tirupattur.

On Fridays, Train No. 16339 Mumbai Central to Nagercoil express will be regulated for 10 minutes at Tirupattur.

Train cancelled

The Southern Railway cancelled the services of Vridhachalam to Salem passenger train on Tuesday due to technical reasons.

A release from the Railway said that services of train no. 76847 Vridhachallam to Salem DEMU passenger was partially cancelled between Mukahasaparur to Salem and train no. 76850 Salem to Vridhachallam DEMU passenger was fully cancelled due to mechanical failure in the engine.

The railway has also rescheduled Train No. 66607 Coimbatore- Palakkad Town MEMU passenger due to engineering work between Somanur- Sulur road station.

According to a release, the train has been scheduled to start 25 minutes later, at 6. 10 p.m between Februrary 28 and April 15 due to engineering works.