Special trains to Bilaspur, Dadar from Tirunelveli

The Railway Board has given nod for operation of four special trains, including two trains from Tirunelveli to Bilaspur and Dadar.

Train Number 06070 Tirunelveli-Bilaspur weekly superfast special train will leave Tirunelveli at 1.15 a.m. on Sundays and reach Bilaspur at 9.35 p.m. on Mondays from December 13 to 27. In the return direction, the train (No.06069) will leave Bilaspur at 8.15 a.m. on Tuesdays and reach Tirunelveli at 3.15 a.m. on Thursdays from December 15 to 29.

The train will stop at Nagercoil Town, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kayankulam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam Junction, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Bhandara Road, Tumsar Road, Gondia, Dongargarh, Raj Nandgaon, Durg, Raipur and Bhatapara.

The composition of the train will be one AC-II tier, three AC-III tier, 10 sleeper, six general second class coaches and two general II class-cum-luggage van.

Train Number 06072 Tirunelveli-Dadar weekly superfast special train will leave Tirunelveli at 7.15 a.m. on Wednesdays and reach Dadar at 3 p.m. on Thursdays from December 16 to 30. In the return direction, it (No.06071) will leave Dadar at 8.40 p.m. on Thursdays and reach Tirunelveli at 4 a.m. on Saturdays from December 17 to 31.

The train will stop at Kovilpatti, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Shoranur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Mangalore Junction, Udupi, Honnavar, Karwar, Madgaon, Thivim, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Panvel and Thane. Train No.06071 will not stop at Kovilpatti.

The composition of the train will be one AC-II tier, two AC-III tier, seven sleeper, three general second class coaches and two general II class-cum- luggage van.

Train No. 06065 Tambaram-Nagercoil Tri-weekly Super Fast special train will leave Tambram at 7.25 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays and arrive at Madurai at 2.30 a.m. and will reach Nagercoil at 7.30 a.m. the next day from December 16. In the return direction, it (No.06066) will leave Nagercoil at 4.15 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and arrive at Madurai at 9 p.m. and reach Tambaram at 4.15 a.m. the next day from December 17.

The train will stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vridhachalam, Tiruchi, Dindigal, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli and Valliyoor. The composition of the train will be one AC-I class, one AC –II tier, two AC-III tier, eight sleeper, three general second class coaches and two general II class-cum-luggage van.

Train No.06343 Thiruvananthapuram–Madurai (Daily) special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 p.m. and reach Madurai at 10.10 a.m. the next day from December 23. In the return direction, it (No.06344) will leave Madurai at 4.05 p.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20 a.m. the next day from December 24.

The train will stop at Varkala, Kollam, Karunagapalli, Kayankulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Chenganaseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palghat, Palghat Town, Kollengode, Pollachi, Udumalaipettai, Palani and Dindigul. Train No.06344 will not stop at Chenganaseri, Tiruvalla, Mavelikara and Karunagapalli.

The composition of the train will be one AC-II tier, two AC-III tier, 10 sleeper, three general second class coaches and two general II class-cum-luggage van.

These special trains will run as fully reserved specials, according to an official statement.