Tamil Nadu

Special trains in Tamil Nadu will be cancelled from June 29 till July 15

Full refund would be given for those who made advance reservations.

The Southern Railway has cancelled the seven special trains which were being operated within the State.

The special trains would be cancelled from June 29 to July 15. However the special superfast train from New Delhi to Dr. MGR Chennai Central Station would still be operated.

A press release issued by the Southern Railway said the seven special trains including Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Madurai-Villupuram-Madurai, Coimbatore-Katpadi-Coimbatore, Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Arakkonam-Coimbatore-Arakkonam, Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore and Tiruchi-Nagercoil-Tiruchi, would be cancelled.

