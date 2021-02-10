Tamil Nadu

Special trains for Thai Amavasai

In view of ‘Thai Amavasai’, the Southern Railway will run special express trains in Madurai-Rameswaram section.

Train No. 06097 Madurai-Rameswaram Special Express train would leave Madurai at 6.45 a.m. on Thursday and reach Rameswaram at 10 a.m. In the return direction, Train No. 06092 Rameswaram-Madurai Special Express train will leave Rameswaram at 10.00 a.m. on Thursday and reach Madurai at 1.15 p.m.

Another service, Train No. 06098 Rameswaram-Madurai Special Express train will leave Rameswaram at 4.30 p.m. on the same day and reach Madurai at 7.30 p.m.

These trains will halt at Madurai East, Manamadurai, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram and Pamban railway stations. Reservation of tickets is essential to travel on these trains.

