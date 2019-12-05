Special trains for Karthigai Deepam

The Southern Railway has announced special trains from Villupuram, Cuddalore and Vellore to meet the extra rush during the Karthigai Deepam festival, which falls on December 10.

The special train, to be run on December 10 and 11, will leave Villupuram at 9.20 a.m. and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11 a.m. In the return direction, it will leave Tiruvannamalai at 1.40 p.m. and reach Villupuram at 3 p.m. Yet another special train, to be run on December 9, 10 and 11, will leave Villupuram at 9. 45 p.m. and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.30 p.m. In the return direction, the train will leave Tiruvannamalai at 3.15 a.m. will reach Villupuram at 5 a.m.

Trains starting from Vellore Cantonment on December 9, 10 and 11, at 9.45 p.m. will reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.25 p.m., and those starting from Tiruvannamalai on December 10 and 11 at 4 a.m. will reach Vellore Cantonment by 5.55 a.m.

Special train from Cuddalore-Tirupadhiripuliyur leave at 8.50 p.m. on December 9 and 10 and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11.08 p.m. The special train from Tiruvannamalai will leave at 11.10 p.m. and reach Vellore Cantonment at 1 a.m. In the return direction, the train will leave Vellore Cantonment at 1.30 a.m. on December 10 and 11 and reach Tiruvannamalai at 3.02 a.m. and leave at 3.04 a.m. and reach Cuddalore-Tirupadhiripuliyur at 5.55 a.m.

The Howrah-Puducherry Express will have a one-minute stoppage in both directions on December 10 and 11.

Local holiday

Tiruvannamalai District Administration has declared a local holiday on December 10 on account of Karthigai Deepam festival. But it is not covered by Negotiable Instruments Act, says a release firom District Collector, K.S. Kandadamy.