Special trains cancelled till July 31

The Southern Railway on Tuesday announced that special train services within Tamil Nadu shall remain suspended till July 31. The seven services that ere operated within the State were earlier cancelled till July 15 based on the direction of the State government.

However, the special superfast train being operated between New Delhi and Dr. MGR Chennai Central station would not be disturbed.

According to a Southern Railway press release, the cancelled special trains include the Tiruchi-Chengalpattu-Tiruchi, Madurai-Villupuram-Madurai, Coimbatore-Katpadi-Coimbatore, Tiruchi-Chengalpattu-Tiruchi, Arakkonam-Coimbatore-Arakkonam, Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore and Tiruchi-Nagercoil-Tiruchi services. Full refund would be given to passengers, the release added.