Special trains between Tirunelveli and Tambaram on November 3, 4

The Southern Railway will operate trains between Tirunelveli and Tambaram via Sivakasi and Tenkasi to clear the extra rush of passengers on November 3 and 4, in light of the Deepavali festival.

Train no. 06003 Tirunelveli-Tambaram weekly festival special will leave Tirunelveli at 4 p.m. on November 3 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 4.10 a.m. the next day.

In the return direction, train no. 06004 Tambaram-Tirunelveli festival special will leave Tambaram at 2.30 p.m. on November 4 (Monday) and reach Tirunelveli at 5.15 a.m. the next day

The coach composition of the trains is as follows: one AC 2-tier coach, two AC 3-tier coaches, 10 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches, and two second class coaches (differently-abled-friendly).

The trains would stop at Cheranmahadevi, Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, Kila Kadaiyam, Pavurchatram, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankoil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Tirumangalam, Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul, Manaparai, Tiruchi, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Tindivanam, Melmaruvathur, and Chengalpattu.

