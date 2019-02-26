Special trains announced for summer season

The Southern Railways has announced special trains in April and May to handle passenger traffic during summer season.

Train No.06038 Ernakulam Junction-Chennai Central special fare special train will depart from Ernakulam Junction at 7.40 p.m. on Thursdays between April 4 and May 30. The train would reach Chennai Central at 9.35 a.m. on the next day.

The train is composed of one AC 2-tier, two AC 3-tier, 11 sleeper class, three general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches. The train will stop at Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Coimbatore Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur.

Train No. 06059 Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central special fare special train will leave Chennai Central at 7 p.m. on Thursdays between April 4 and May 30 except April 18 and May 23 and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.45 a.m. the next day.

Train No.06060 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Chennai Central special fare special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.45 p.m on Wednesdays between April 3 and May 29 and reach Chennai Central at 9.45 a.m the next day.

Both the trains will have two AC 2-tier, three AC 3-tier, 11 sleeper class, two general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

The train will stop at Kollam, Kayankulam, Mavellikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Ottapalam, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Arakkonam.

Tiruvananthapuram Central to Chennai Central Special fare special train will stop at Perambaur also.

Train No.06026 Tiruchchirappalli – Ernakulam Junction special fare special train will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 2.20 p.m. on Saturdays between April 6 and May 25 except April 13 and reach Ernakulam Junction at 8.45 a.m. the next day.

The trains are composed of one air-conditioned first class, one AC 2-tier, three AC 3-tier, 13 sleeper class, three general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

The train will stop at Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Melmarvathur, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, Chennai Egmore, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town.

Train No.06033 Chennai Central - Coimbatore special fare special train will leave Coimbatore at 8.45 p.m. on Mondays between April 8 and May 27 and reach Chennai Central at 4.15 a.m the next day.

The train is composed of one air-conditioned first class, one AC 2-tier, three AC 3-tier, 13 sleeper class, three general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van.

The train will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi and Arakkonam.

Train No.06025 Coimbatore - Tiruchchirappalli special fare special train will leave Coimbatore at 9.15 p.m. Tuesdays between April 9 and May 28 and it will reach reach Tiruchchirappalli at 11.15 a.m. the next day. The train is composed of one air-conditioned first class, one AC 2-tier,three AC 3-tier, 13 sleeper class, three general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

The train will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Melmarvathur, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur and Srirangam.

Advance reservations for the special trains have begun.

Additional stop

The Railway Board has approved additional stop for Chennai Central – Mangalore – Chennai Central Express at Jolarpettai.

According to a release, the additional stop has been approved for Train No. 12685 / 12686 on experimental basis for a period of six months, till August 23.