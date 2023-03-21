Special thrust on organic farming, oilseeds, traditional vegetables and fruits

March 21, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Agriculture Budget proposes to give a fillip to organic farming and promote traditional vegetables, oilseeds, pulses and fruits.

Recalling the Tamil Nadu Organic Farming Policy, released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and aimed at overcoming the adverse effects of the excessive use of chemicals in farming, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam said 725 clusters will be formed, covering 14,500 hectares in 32 districts, to encourage organic farming. Furthermore, ₹26 crore will be allocated for encouraging organic certification and assistance for certification for 10,000 hectares.

The Minister said the government was encouraging farmers to use the silt deposited in tanks and ponds to improve soil health. Awards will be given to the Collectors who help in identifying tanks for the purpose, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organic farming in the Nilgiris will be promoted at a cost of ₹50 crore for five years. The allocation for the coming year will be ₹5 crore, the Minister said.

He also announced a project to create a gene bank of traditional vegetable seeds to popularise them.

“District-level seed festivals and State-level seminars will be conducted. Farmers who have revived the maximum number of traditional vegetable seeds will get cash awards. These seeds will be multiplied at the State horticultural farms and distributed to farmers and members of the public during ‘Adi Pattam’ and ‘Thai Pattam’,” he said. The allocation will be ₹1.50 crore for the coming year.

Besides allocating ₹33 crore for increasing sunflower yield and expanding the area under groundnut, sesame and soybean, the Budget proposed a special oilseeds zone. The zone will comprise Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Erode, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchi, Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, Tirupattur, Ariyalur, Vellore and Pudukkottai, where groundnuts and sesame are grown.

The Minister said steps will be taken to increase cashew cultivation on 500 more hectares. Old and low-yielding trees would be removed and high-yielding species would be planted in new areas. Panruti and adjoining areas would get priority. The Sustainable Cotton Cultivation Mission will continue, with an allocation of ₹12 crore.

Mr. Panneerselvam, who unveiled a mission to promote jackfruits, said the Vegetable Research Station at Palur will be strengthened at a cost of ₹3 crore to boost research on the development of new varieties, high-yielding technologies and value addition.