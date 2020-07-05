Special teams to regulate traffic in Chennai from tomorrow

Police personnel checking vehicles on Poonamallee High Road. File photo

CHENNAI

05 July 2020 12:32 IST

Vehicle movement is bound to increase from July 6, says additional commissioner of police

The Chennai traffic police have formed special teams to regulate traffic in main areas as when the complete lockdown will be relaxed.

From midnight of July 5, the intense lockdown in the City will be relaxed. “We are expecting some increase in vehicle movement. Hence we have identified places that are expected to witness traffic. Special teams will be deployed at these spots to ensure smooth movement of traffic,” said N. Kannan, additional commissioner, traffic.

He said that his entire force will be on the roads to regulate traffic. “We are going back to the restrictions that were in place prior to June 19. All the 400-odd signals in the City will function from Monday,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chennai traffic police organised a meeting with traders’ association, private transport operators, auto rickshaw drivers’ union, Koyambedu vegetable, flowers and fruit traders’ association, private water lorry owners’ association and others on Saturday.

During the meeting, Mr. Kannan said that autorickshaws can ferry two persons at a time. Cycle rickshaws too have been permitted. Cabs can also operate with three passengers. Vehicles running for IT and other private companies have been permitted. The police have stressed that autorickshaws and cabs should disinfect the vehicles regularly.

Passengers and drivers should wear masks and failure to do so will invite action under Section 144