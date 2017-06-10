Special teams to monitor sand quarrying in State

In a major initiative expected to streamline sand quarrying activities across the State, the State government has ordered redeployment of Public Works Department (PWD) personnel to carve out an exclusive Special Project Circle, Divisions and Sub Divisions for sand mining and monitoring work. The new unit has been named the Mining and Monitoring Circle.

The G.O. (D) No. 215 dated June 2, 2017 of the Public Works Department notes that the Special Projects Circle, Water Resources Department, with five Divisions — Special Projects Divisions I, II, III, IV and the Thervai Kandiagai Reservoir Project Division were formed for implementing the Irrigated Agriculture Modernization and Water-Bodies Restoration and Management (IAMWARM–I) and Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) works.

After the closure of the IAMWARM-I works and the completion of the JNNURM works, only few projects were being pursued by the circle and subordinate offices.

Following a proposal from the Engineer-in-Chief (Buildings) and Chief Engineers, the State government has ordered exclusive redeployment of the Special Projects Circle officers and personnel to monitor sand quarrying activities that have got struck in quick sand across the State.

As per the proposal, the Special Project Circle, Mining and Monitoring Circle will be headquartered in Chennai, with Special Project Divisions, Mining and Monitoring Division in Villupuram and Tiruchi. They will be supported by Special Project Sub Divisions, Mining and Monitoring, based in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Arcot, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Karur, Mohanur and Ramanathapuram.

The remaining sub divisions of the Special Projects Circle, aside those allotted to the Mining and Monitoring Circle, have been moved to Special Project Divisions under the Palar Basin Circle and will be headquartered in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Maduranthakam.

The sand mining activities being carried out by the PWD Water Resources Department have been dogged by legal restrictions on quarry operation timings, deployment of machinery for mining and loading, political and bureaucratic interferences for extra legal benefits, opposition from the local populace influenced by wanton elements, pressure from conservationists, shortage of manpower and resources to continuously operate over a score of sand quarries in the State.

Galloping prices

The impediments have resulted in the price of sand skyrocketing since April 28. Truckers and builders say that a unit of river sand (100 cubic feet) is sold for ₹ 15,000 in Coimbatore and ₹13,000 in Tirunelveli as a truck needs to wait for at least seven days to get a load of sand.

Though the State government seeks to address the sand mining woes through this exclusive redeployment, official sources say that there would be teething troubles for the Mining and Monitoring Circle for some time.