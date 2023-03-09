ADVERTISEMENT

Special teams to be formed to curb illegal sale of imported cigarette lighters in Tamil Nadu

March 09, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government will crack down on the illegal sale of imported cigarette lighters in the State. Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan has directed officials to constitute special teams to seize them.

Chairing a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Match Workers’ Welfare Board, the Minister said special teams would be constituted under certain sections provided in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules to seize the lighters, an official release said.

During the meeting, industrialists and labourers sought the government to act on the illegal sale of imported cigarette lighters in the State.

