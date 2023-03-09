HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special teams to be formed to curb illegal sale of imported cigarette lighters in Tamil Nadu

March 09, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government will crack down on the illegal sale of imported cigarette lighters in the State. Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan has directed officials to constitute special teams to seize them.

Chairing a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Match Workers’ Welfare Board, the Minister said special teams would be constituted under certain sections provided in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules to seize the lighters, an official release said.

During the meeting, industrialists and labourers sought the government to act on the illegal sale of imported cigarette lighters in the State.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.