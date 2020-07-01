Special teams formed to probe custodial deaths

Inspector-General of Police, CB-CID, Shankar, who arrived here on Wednesday along with Superintendent of Police Vijayakumar, said the CB-CID had commenced investigation in the morning into the custodial deaths of Sattankulam businessmen Jayaraj and his son Benicks.

Sources in the CB-CID said over 10 teams were assisting DSP Anilkumar, who has been entrusted with the investigation. Over 40 personnel, including two more DSPs and 11 inspectors, have fanned out to different parts of the district.

Discussions held

Earlier, Mr. Shankar and Mr. Vijayakumar held comprehensive discussions about the investigation at the Sattankulam police station. Mr. Anilkumar, who met the family members of Jayaraj, gathered information pertaining to the case from them.

As the CB-CID team, including Mr. Shankar and Mr. Vijayakumar, returned to Thoothukudi around 7 p.m., Deputy Inspector General of Police (Tirunevleli Range) Praveen Kumar Abinapu and Thoothukudi SP S. Jayakumar had discussions.

“Since the case is likely to be altered into a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code following the observations of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, sub-inspectors Balakrishnan, Raghu Ganesh and four constables, all attached to the Sattankulam police station, have gone underground.”

To locate whereabouts

“Special teams have been formed by the CB-CID to locate their whereabouts,” police sources said. Later in the day, the case was altered to that of murder.

Meanwhile, Kovilpatti judicial magistrate-1 M.S. Bharathidasan continued his inquiry at the Tiruchendur Government Guest House, where he recorded the statements of a good number of witnesses, including Vinila, the doctor of the Sattankulam Government Hospital.