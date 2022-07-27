Tamil Nadu

Special teams formed to nab persons behind bomb hoax sent to Nilgiris Collector’s office

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain
Rohan Premkumar UDHAGAMANDALAM July 27, 2022 16:07 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 16:12 IST

Two special teams have been formed by the Nilgiris district police to investigate and nab the person or people behind a hoax bomb threat that was sent to the District Collector’s office on July 26 night.

According to officials, the Collector’s office had received a message warning of a series of bomb blasts in the district. After the district police were informed, intensive searches were conducted at all public places, tourist spots and government offices, while the police also stepped up vehicle checks across the district.

After intensive search operations, it was found that the threat was a hoax planned by miscreants trying to create panic among the public. The police tracked down the phone number from which the messages had been sent and have sent police teams to nab the suspects in the case.

