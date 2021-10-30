Special teams formed to handle firecracker waste

Separate collection vehicles to be used

The Greater Chennai Corporation has formed special teams for collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous waste generated from bursting of firecrackers during Deepavali.

According to officials, the waste will be transported to the processing facility in the SIPCOT complex in Gummidipoondi for disposal. The civic body has directed conservancy workers to create awareness among residents about the need for disposal of firecracker waste in separate vehicles. The Corporation will ensure that hazardous waste from firecrackers is not dumped in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur to prevent pollution of groundwater.

At least 100 tonnes of waste from firecrackers is expected to be generated in the city during Deepavali. Last year, 93 tonnes of hazardous waste was cleared. This year, conservancy workers have been asked to sweep all 40,000 streets at frequent intervals to avoid mixing hazardous waste with municipal solid waste, officials said. At least 5,100 tonnes of garbage is generated daily in the city, and the quantity increased during the previous festival seasons.

Monsoon-ready

The civic body has also formed special teams in each of the 15 zones to clear waste generated from trees during the monsoon. Conservancy workers have been given raincoats to facilitate garbage clearance even during rain, according to a press release from Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Additional equipment to clear uprooted trees has been readied in every zone.

Residents can call 1913 for assistance in removing hazardous waste and uprooted trees.