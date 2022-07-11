Tamil Nadu

Special team questions Naveen Balaji in Kodanad case

A special team of the police, investigating the alleged dacoity and murder of a security guard at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate bungalow in the Nilgiris in 2017, questioned Naveen Balaji, owner of Ocean Spray Resort at Puducherry, in Coimbatore on Monday.

A senior police officer said Mr. Balaji was summoned based on certain documents seized by the Income Tax (I-T) Department during a search conducted in an apartment at CIT Nagar in Chennai in 2017. The team questioned Mr. Balaji, who belongs to the Puducherry-based Sri Lakshmi Jewellery group, on the Police Recruits School campus.

His name had first figured in a notice issued by the I-T Department to Jayalalithaa’s close aide V.K. Sasikala in October 2019. The notice referred to a statement allegedly given by Mr. Balaji to the I-T Department, which said a deal was finalised to sell the resort to Ms. Sasikala for a total consideration of ₹168 crore, and her advocate S. Senthil negotiated the deal in 2016. It had claimed that ₹148 crore was paid in demonetised notes on November 22, 2016, and the cash was brought in three mini-trucks.

The name of sand baron O. Arumugasamy, who was questioned by the special team in Coimbatore on July 8 along with his son Senthil Kumar, had also figured in the notice. As per the notice, he reportedly sold Senthil Papers and Boards Private Limited for a total consideration of ₹600 crore, out of which ₹400 crore was paid in demonetised currency.

It had alleged that Mr. Aumugasamy had received the cash in 400 boxes, each containing ₹1 crore, which were transported from the Kodanad estate by its manager Natarajan.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2022 9:50:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/special-team-questions-resort-owner-naveen-balaji-in-kodanad-case/article65626901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY