Special team questions Jayalalithaa’s driver Kannan in Kodanad case

Quizzing continued for several hours

One of the main gates of the Kodanad tea estate near Kotagiri. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Quizzing continued for several hours

The special team which is investigating Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case questioned former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s driver C. Kannan for the second day in Coimbatore on Wednesday. A senior police officer confirmed the development but declined to reveal other details.

The team questioned Mr. Kannan on the Police Recruits School campus for several hours.

Sources said Mr. Kannan, while working as the driver of Jayalalithaa, had access to the estate bungalow of the AIADMK supremo at Kodanad in the Nilgiris district.

A group of men gained entry into the bungalow on the intervening night of April 23 and 24 of 2017 after murdering a security guard Om Bahadur.

Mr. Kannan is also among the persons who have deposed before the Commission of Inquiry looking into Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and death.

Another driver of Jayalalithaa, namely Kanagaraj, had also come under the radar of the special team.

Kanagaraj, a prime suspect in the case, was killed in an alleged road accident in Salem a few days after the dacoity-cum-murder at the estate bungalow. The investigating team also questioned persons associated with Kanagaraj, including former AIADMK MLA V.C. Arukutty for whom he worked as driver for a brief period.