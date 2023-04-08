ADVERTISEMENT

Special Task Force of T.N. police combing Mudumalai forest area 

April 08, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

Patrolling intensified after recent input that Maoists were sighted in tri-junction area 

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar

Security personnel deployed in the Mudumalai forest area ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Theppakadu on April 9. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Special Task Force of the Tamil Nadu police has launched a combing operation in the Mudumalai forest area ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Theppakadu elephant camp in the Nilgiris on April 9.

Stationing armed guards at vantage points, STF special teams are working with Forest Department staff members to scan vulnerable stretches along the route of the Prime Minister’s convoy, police sources said on Friday. Mr. Modi is expected to arrive at Theppakadu on Sunday. He will meet Bomman and Bellie, who featured in The Elephant Whisperers, the Oscar-winning documentary.

The police have asked the owners of hotels, resorts and restaurants to stop operations temporarily and barred tourists from Mudumalai, which is home to the national park and wildlife sanctuary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a joint operation in close coordination with the police of neighbouring States. The CPI(Maoist) has been trying to revive its hold in the tri-junction forests of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala as part of its efforts to establish the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee. We have intensified patrolling along the border areas after an input from the Kerala police that some Maoists were sighted in the tri-junction area,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.

The local police would sanitise up to 200 metres on either side of the VVIP road route, while STF personnel would be in position beyond that, along with Forest Department personnel.

“We are making sure that animals/birds are not disturbed by the security plan. Guards have been stationed at all high-rise structures and on elevated rocky surfaces in the secured area,” he said.

K. Shankar, Additional Director-General of Police, Law and Order, is camping in Coimbatore and supervising the security arrangements in the Nilgiris. The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for Mysuru by helicopter from Theppakadu on Sunday.

A strong contingent of commandos and hundreds of police personnel, drawn from various units, have been deployed at and around the venue of the event under the supervision of Inspector-General of Police, West Zone, R. Sudhakar, the sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US