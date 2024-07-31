Special tahsildar arrested in Ranipet on bribery charges

A 56-year-old special tahsildar at the District Collectorate in Ranipet town was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for receiving a bribe of ₹4,000 from a senior citizen to return his original land documents.

DVAC sources said that the complainant M. Govindaraj, 67, a native of Sholinghur town near Ranipet, was working in a private company. He has been living with his family in the town since his retirement. He owns around 80 cents of land on the outskirts of the town.

As part of land acquisition for the proposed 184.45 km railway line project between Tindivanam and Nagari (A.P), the district administration acquired 1,913 sq. metre of land from his ancestral property on the outskirts of the town a few years ago. Subsequently, he got the nod from the district administration to get a compensation of ₹6.27 lakh for the said land from the State government in mid-July.

Earlier, Mr. Govindaraj had submitted his original land documents to the land acquisition wing in the revenue department for verification of the acquired land for the project. When he requested the Special Tahsildar and the accused K. Mathivannan, 56, at the Ranipet Collectorate office to return his original land documents as compensation had been sanctioned, Mr. Mathivannan demanded ₹6,000 to return the documents.

₹1,000 has to be paid as commission for every ₹1 lakh of compensation. Later, he reduced the amount to ₹4,000, taking Mr. Govindaraj’s age into account.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Mr. Govindaraj lodged a complaint with the DVAC. A seven-member team led by V. Ganesan, Deputy SP, DVAC (Ranipet), caught Mathivannan red-handed. A case has been registered against him.