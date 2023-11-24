HamberMenu
Special summary revision of electoral rolls from today

November 24, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Arrangements are in place for the special summary revision of electoral rolls, as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (EC), in Cuddalore district this weekend.

According to District Election Officer and Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, January 1, 2024 will be the qualifying date for new voters. The special camps will be held in addition to the draft electoral roll revision process, set to commence on November 27, and will continue till December 9 in all polling booths.

Individuals seeking the inclusion of their names on the voters’ list shall submit their details on Form 6; those seeking deletion of names shall submit Form 7; and those seeking change of address or change in constituency shall submit Form 8.

The Collector has urged first-time voters to make use of the camps to include their names on the electoral rolls.

