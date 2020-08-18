Special summary revision of electoral rolls announced

CHENNAI

18 August 2020 00:06 IST

Draft electoral roll to be published on November 16

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2021, as the qualifying date, youngsters who complete 18 years of age that day, can apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls and others can make corrections, if any.

Online filing is also possible by visiting the website www.nvsp.in and the Voter Help Line mobile app, the Chief Electoral Officer said in an official release.

During the claims and objection period, i.e. from November 16 to December 15 of special summary revision 2021, an elector or an eligible citizen who wants to get enrolled or wants to make deletion/correction/ transposition in the existing entry may submit form 6, 7, 8 or 8A.

“If the name of the elector is already in the roll, but he/she has lost the EPIC, then the voter may apply any time in the Taluk Office/ Zonal Office in Form 001,” the release stated.

For the inclusion of Indian citizens living abroad, Form 6A should be submitted directly to the Electoral Registration Officer concerned or sent by post to the Electoral Registration Officer.

The integrated draft electoral roll would be published on November 16 and after the period for filing claims and objections between November 16 and December 15, the final electoral roll would be published on January 15, 2021.

Tamil Nadu’s current Assembly term is set to end in May 2021.