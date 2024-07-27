Special Sub-Inspector run over by goods train in Arakkonam

A 52-year-old special sub-inspector (SSI) attached to the Arakkonam Taluk police died after being hit by a goods train at Arakkonam railway station in Ranipet on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), D. Raghavan, a native of Arakkonam town, was crossing the tracks at Arakkonam railway station when he was run over by a goods train. He died on the spot. The body was sent to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam.

A case has been registered by the GRP (Arakkonam). A probe is under way.

Raghavan was recently transferred to the Arakkonam Taluk police as the SSI. He was earlier serving as the SSI at the Sevvapet police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.