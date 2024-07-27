GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special Sub-Inspector run over by goods train in Arakkonam

Published - July 27, 2024 11:17 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
D. Raghavan

A 52-year-old special sub-inspector (SSI) attached to the Arakkonam Taluk police died after being hit by a goods train at Arakkonam railway station in Ranipet on Saturday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), D. Raghavan, a native of Arakkonam town, was crossing the tracks at Arakkonam railway station when he was run over by a goods train. He died on the spot. The body was sent to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam.

A case has been registered by the GRP (Arakkonam). A probe is under way.

Raghavan was recently transferred to the Arakkonam Taluk police as the SSI. He was earlier serving as the SSI at the Sevvapet police station.

