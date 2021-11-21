Special Sub Inspector murdered by unidentified duo stealing a goat

PUDUKOTTAI

21 November 2021 11:32 IST

Special Sub Inspector C. Boominathan was carrying out night rounds in Poolangudi colony area on the outskirts of Tiruchi when he noticed two persons stealing a goat.

A Special Sub Inspector (SSI) of Police attached to the Tiruchi Rural Police was murdered by two unidentified persons he was chasing on his motorcycle, after finding them stealing a goat in the early hours of Sunday.

Special Sub Inspector C. Boominathan (50) who served at the Navalpat police station coming under the Tiruchi Rural Police was carrying out night rounds in Poolangudi colony area on the outskirts of Tiruchi when he noticed two persons stealing a goat and fleeing the spot on a two-wheeler.

The SSI managed to intercept them at Pallathupatti near Tiruchi - Pudukottai national highway in Keeranur police station limits between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m, said police sources.

As the SSI was trying to contact the police station, the unidentified persons attacked him with sharp weapons on his head killing him on the spot before fleeing from the scene of crime.

On receipt of information, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi G. Karthikeyan, who is in charge as Inspector General of Police, Central Zone and the Deputy Inspector of Police, Tiruchi Range V. Saravana Sundar rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries.

IG Karthikeyan told The Hindu that four special teams had been constituted to apprehend the accused. The body of Boominathan was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Government General Hospital for postmortem. The Keeranur Police are investigating.