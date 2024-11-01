GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special Sub-Inspector gets hit by train at Katpadi Railway Station, dies

Published - November 01, 2024 06:33 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) attached to the Greater Chennai City Police was killed after getting hit by an express train at Katpadi Railway Station on Friday.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said T. Senthil Kumar, a resident of Anna Nagar in Chennai, was working under Deputy Commissioner (Ambattur) of Greater Chennai City police. He was on medical leave since September, and had come to his house in Vellore for Deepavali.

On Friday, he came to the station to board a train to Chennai. As he crossed the track to reach the platform, a train hit him. He died on the spot. The GRP shifted the body to Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

