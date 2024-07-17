GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special Sub-Inspector dies in road accident near Walajah

Published - July 17, 2024 06:33 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) was run over by a container lorry at Thenkadapanthangal village near Walajah town in Ranipet on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased had been identified as K. Pichandi. He was serving as SSI with Kaveripakkam police for the past many years. He was on his way to work on his two-wheeler when S. Muthu Perumal, 34, driver of the container lorry, lost control of the vehicle and ran over him. The SSI died on the spot.

Immediately, other motorists and passersby rushed to the spot and alerted local police and 108 ambulance. The body was shifted to Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah. A case was registered by Kaveripakkam police. Lorry driver Muthu Perumal was arrested and later lodged at Central Prison in Vellore.

Following the incident, D. V. Kiran Shruthi, SP (Ranipet) inspected the accident spot and directed police and NHAI officials to undertake safety measures to prevent loss of lives on the busy highway. 

The lorry was heading to Chennai port from Hosur with a consignment of scrap material.

