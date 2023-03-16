Special State-level committee to inspect plight of captive elephants

March 16, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Chennai

A special seven-member committee has been formed to inspect all temple elephants and private elephants in the State upon the direction of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

The panel will inspect reports by the District-level Captive Elephant Welfare Committees and look into the health conditions of captive elephants, evaluation of the upkeep as per Tamil Nadu Captive Elephant (Management & Maintenance) Rules, 2011, any ill-treatment or physical harassment faced by the elephants, behavior of mahouts and cavadis, treatment reports, and validity of ownership certificates.

In a recent order, Justice G.R. Swaminathan said the time had come now to take a call if all such elephants in captivity (both privately owned and those at temples) should be shifted to government rehabilitation camps.

The committee headed by the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) will include the Conservator of Forests, Chennai, Joint Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, N.S. Manoharan, Joint Director (Retd.), Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Department, Coimbatore, Janani Krishnamurthy, Managing Trustee KSPCA, Subramaniya Raja, Founder Secretary, Wildlife Association of Rajapalayam, and Antony Clement Rubin, Member, State Board for Wildlife. The committee has been ordered to submit its detailed report by March 20.