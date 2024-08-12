Special school students showcase their musical talents

YMCA-Madurai provided a platform for showcasing the talents of visually challenged boys and girls by conducting a musical evening at St. Joseph’s School for the Blind in Paravai near Madurai on Sunday.

The visually challenged children sang two soulful songs with the accompaniment of tabla, chimes and keyboard. They also performed a flute and keyboard instrumental piece. The YMCA choir also presented a few songs, including western classical pieces. YMCA choir was directed by E. Samuel Thomas with piano by Honey Beautlyn.

Shamila Doris, general secretary, YMCA-Madurai, Fr. J. Benedict Barnabas, president, andFr, Paul Britto, Director, Nobili Pastoral Centre, offered felicitations.

