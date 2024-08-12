GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special school students showcase their musical talents

Published - August 12, 2024 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Students of St. Joseph's School for the Blind in Paravai near Madurai preseting a performance on Sunday. 

Students of St. Joseph's School for the Blind in Paravai near Madurai preseting a performance on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

YMCA-Madurai provided a platform for showcasing the talents of visually challenged boys and girls by conducting a musical evening at St. Joseph’s School for the Blind in Paravai near Madurai on Sunday.

The visually challenged children sang two soulful songs with the accompaniment of tabla, chimes and keyboard. They also performed a flute and keyboard instrumental piece. The YMCA choir also presented a few songs, including western classical pieces. YMCA choir was directed by E. Samuel Thomas with piano by Honey Beautlyn.

Shamila Doris, general secretary, YMCA-Madurai, Fr. J. Benedict Barnabas, president, andFr, Paul Britto, Director, Nobili Pastoral Centre, offered felicitations.

