Special school gets fund under CSR initiative

March 05, 2022 18:21 IST

Aakaash Special School, run by M S Chellamuthu Turst and Research Foundation, has received ₹10 lakh under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Repco Home Finance, Madurai branch.

In a function held at the Trust office on Saturday, Repco Home Finance Regional Manager Thilagaraj lauded the good work of the Trust towards mainstreaming the special children and handed over the cheque to Trust founder C Ramasubramanian. Joe Raymond, AGM and branch head of Repco Home Finance, offered felicitations.

Earlier, Latha Gurubharathy Director - Administration, welcomed and Trust executive director R. Rajkumari proposed the vote of thanks.

Bhuvaneshwari, Principal of Aakaash Special School, Chelladurai, Assistant Manage,r Repco Home Finance, volunteers and staff members were present, a release said.