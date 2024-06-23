GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special scheme to be implemented to increase maize cultivation in 18 districts, says M.R.K. Panneerselvam

Published - June 23, 2024 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Saturday announced that the State government will implement a special scheme to increase the area of maize cultivation in 18 districts at a cost of ₹30 crore.

Mr. Panneerselvam said a kit with high-quality maize seeds, natural and liquid fertilisers, and urea would be distributed to 50,000 farmers to increase the area under maize cultivation by 50,000 hectares.

According to the action plan of the Agriculture Department for 2024-25, the State government has set a target to increase the area under millets cultivation to 9.95 lakh hectares with a production of 39.09 lakh metric tonnes, against 31.31 lakh metric tonnes two years ago.

The total food grain production target was 129.63 lakh metric tonnes for 2024-25. The food grain production was 118.02 lakh metric tonnes last year. The Minister said the State government has provided 23.80 lakh free electricity connections, so far, to farmers.

Among other announcements made by the Minister are the construction of grains storage sheds at a cost of ₹10 crore in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram districts; the establishment of greenhouses and shade nets for the cultivation of vegetables using advanced techniques at ₹10.19 crore; improving the infrastructure of 20 best-performing farmers’ markets (Uzhavar Sandhai) at ₹ 3crore; and training farmers in food processing and value addition techniques.

He also said the Department would focus on expanding coconut cultivation; intercropping of cocoa in coconut plantations; expansion of area under cashew cultivation; and rejuvenation of the old cashew plantations to enhance productivity.

Related Topics

Agriculture

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.