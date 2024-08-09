ADVERTISEMENT

Special run on September 8 to celebrate Chennai

Published - August 09, 2024 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the Madras Month celebrations, a special run will be organised in the city on September 8 (Sunday).

As part of The Hindu Made of Chennai campaign, the special run, which will be held in the categories of 5km and 10km, will commence at 5 a.m. It is powered by Chennai Runners.

Details about the route and the starting and finishing points will be shared soon.

Those who wish to be a part of this celebration run can register by paying ₹499 (inclusive of a medal and a t-shirt).

To register, check out https://reg.myraceindia.com/MRTS/MoCR24, or scan the QR code.

Festival Of Chennai is conducted in partnership with the Greater Chennai Corporation, Namma Marina, CMRL, Mark Metro, Tamilnadu Tourism Development Corporation, (knowledge and expert partner): Nam veedu nam oor nam kadhai, and (happiness partner): On The Streets of Chennai.

