Special revision of voters’ list verification from July 21 in Chennai

June 27, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A training programme being held for election officials in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Booth-level officers will undertake a house-to-house verification between July 21 and August 21, as the Election Commission has announced the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date. After the rationalisation of polling stations, removal of discrepancies in the electoral rolls, among others between August 22 and September 29 this year, the integrated draft electoral rolls will be published on October 17. Claims and objections, if any, can be filed between October 17 and November 31, an official release said. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2024.

During the claims and objection period between October 17 and November 17, an elector or an eligible citizen, who wants to get enrolled or wants to make deletion/correction/ linking of Aadhar with EPIC/ transposition in existing entry may submit form 6, 6B, 7 or 8, whichever was applicable.

The application forms could be given to booth-level officer (BLO) or Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant Electoral Registration Officers office on any working day, BLO on special camp days at the respective polling stations or the Designated Officer at the designated location on any working day during the Summary Revision claims and objections period.

