Special revision of electoral rolls begins in Cuddalore district

July 21, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The district administration on Friday started the special electoral roll revision in all the nine Assembly constituencies in Cuddalore. The process will go on for about a month.

According to District Election Officer and Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, booth-level officers will undertake a house-to-house verification between July 21 and August 21, as the Election Commission has announced the special summary revision of the photo electoral rolls with January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date.

The booth-level officers will visit houses to include, delete and correct names, using the software created for this purpose. After the rationalisation of polling booths and removal of discrepancies from the rolls between August 22 and September 29, the integrated draft rolls will be published on October 17. The final rolls will be published on January 5, 2024.