Tamil Nadu

Special-purpose vehicle to raise funds for Amma Unavagams

The focus of the scheme is on construction workers, who comprise the largest clientèle at Amma Unavagams.

The focus of the scheme is on construction workers, who comprise the largest clientèle at Amma Unavagams.   | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan

Scheme has been hit by a fund crunch over the years.

The Tamil Nadu government will form a ‘not-for-profit’ special-purpose vehicle (SPV) to finance and manage the Amma Unavagam scheme that was launched with much fanfare in 2013 by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The largely successful scheme has been hit by funding crunch over the years and the SPV will raise corporate social responsibility contributions from companies and other donations.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam in his budget said the focus on construction workers, who comprise the largest clientèle at Amma Unavagams, will be enhanced by establishing mobile units to transport food to work sites.

The government will continue providing subsidised foodgrains and grants to the SPV to cover the shortfall between expenditure and revenue, contributions and donations received. A provision of ₹100 crore has been made for this.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 6:50:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/special-purpose-vehicle-to-raise-funds-for-amma-unavagams/article30825312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY