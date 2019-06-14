Special postal cover released to mark Ida Scudder School’s golden jubilee

In commemoration of the Golden Jubilee of Ida Scudder School, Vellore, a special postal cover was released by India Post on Thursday.
The celebration was headed by Director, Christian Medical College, Vellore, J.V. Peter, who is also the chairman of the Ida Scudder School.
The special cover was released by the Director of Postal Services, Chennai City Region, A. Govindarajan and the first cover was received by the Principal of Ida Scudder School, G. Daniel.
Vinu Moses and Zachariah, correspondent and board member of Ida Scudder School, former principals, teachers, students and parents participated in the event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor