Special postal cover released to mark Ida Scudder School’s golden jubilee

In commemoration of the Golden Jubilee of Ida Scudder School, Vellore, a special postal cover was released by India Post on Thursday.

The celebration was headed by Director, Christian Medical College, Vellore, J.V. Peter, who is also the chairman of the Ida Scudder School.

The special cover was released by the Director of Postal Services, Chennai City Region, A. Govindarajan and the first cover was received by the Principal of Ida Scudder School, G. Daniel.

Vinu Moses and Zachariah, correspondent and board member of Ida Scudder School, former principals, teachers, students and parents participated in the event.