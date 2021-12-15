Special postal cover on Palani panchamirtham released

The Department of Posts has released a special cover on Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Palani Panchamirtham. It was released by Senior Superintendent of Post Offices (Dindigul Division) T. Sahayaraju.

The special cover was released under the ambit of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The special covers are printed with the GI logo and with the tagline ‘Invaluable Treasures of Incredible India’. Palani Panchamirtham got the GI status in 2019.

The Southern Region (Madurai) of the Department of Posts has already issued special covers on Nagercoil temple jewellery, Madurai Sungudi saris, Karaikudi Kandangi saris, Pattamadai mat, Eathamozhi tall coconut, Srivilliputhur palkova, Kovilpatti kadalai mittai, Sirumalai hill banana, Virupakshi hill banana, Dindigul lock, Chettinad kottan, Kodaikanal malai poondu, Malabar pepper, Alleppey green cardamom and Madurai malli, according to a press statement.