Special police unit bags award

The Tamil Nadu Special Unit for Crimes Against Women and Children has bagged a silver medal in the police and safety category in the nation-wide SKOCH Awards this year for ‘Holistic Approach in Crimes Pertinence to Women and Children’.

The special unit, led by an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), K.Vannia Perumal comprises, work in unison with all women police stations, anti-human trafficking units, investigative units of crime against women (IUCAW), special juvenile police units, child welfare police unit and anti-child trafficking units.