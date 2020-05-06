Special pass to transport silk vasthram to Tirumala

The Tamil Nadu Government issued a special pass to transport silk vasthram exclusively made for adorning Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources in the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams, the silk vasthrams used for decorating the main deity in Tirumala are manufactured in Salem and transported to the hill temple by road. Since vehicle movements were restricted due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, the stock of clothing started depleting steadily.

Though the TTD temple was closed for darshan, routine pujas were conducted by priests every day. On Fridays when Abishekam is done, the presiding deity is adorned with the silk vasthram.

“We received an urgent message from the TTD management that a consignment of silk vasthrams should be moved to Tirumala as early as possible. A formal request was made to the Tamil Nadu Government to issue a special pass on top priority,” J. Sekar, Special Invitee to the TTD Board of Trustees told ‘The Hindu’ on Tuesday.

He said the urgency was also brought to the notice of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami under whose instructions the authorities issued an e-pass. The consignment of silk vasthrams that would last till June this year was handed over to the TTD Additional Executive Officer Dharma Reddy in Tirumala on Tuesday, he said.