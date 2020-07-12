Special Officer, SP appointed for Mayiladuthurai district

Special Correspondent

12 July 2020 12:12 IST

R. Lalitha has been appointed as Special Officer and N. Shreenatha as Superintendent of Police of the newly-created district

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday appointed two officers to the newly-created district of Mayiladuthurai.

The government appointed R. Lalitha, IAS, as Special Officer for the formation of Mayiladuthurai district. The government also transferred Dr. N. Shreenatha, IPS as Superintendent of Police (SP), Mayiladuthurai district in the newly-created post. Only on Friday, Mr. Shreenatha, who was SP, Kanniyakumari district, was transferred as Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, CID-II, Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising

The government in April formally notified the formation of the Mayiladuthurai district, the 38th district of the State, bifurcating it from Nagapattinam district