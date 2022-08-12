Special officer appointed for DB Jain College

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Higher Education Department has appointed a special officer to oversee the functioning of D.B. Jain College, affiliated to the University of Madras in Thoraipakkam.

The decision was taken following a series of complaints against the college administration. The college had not filled vacancies of teachers in aided section for several years and had stopped admitting students in its aided programmes.

Teachers had complained against the college management and the Association of University Teachers has held many protests over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Collegiate Education investigated the complaints and advised that a special officer be appointed to oversee the functioning of the institution. As per the administration’s request the department has appointed Santhosh D. Surana, Assistant Professor and Head, Department of Economics, K.G. Shankara Naidu College, Korrupettai, as special officer.

AUT, while welcoming the appointment, has appealed to the government to bring the institution under the government's control.