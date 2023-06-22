ADVERTISEMENT

Special medical camps at Rishivandiyam, Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi on June 24

June 22, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Health and Family Welfare will be conducting special medical camps at Rishivandiyam and Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district on June 24 as part of the centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

In a statement, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath said the special medical camps would be held at the Ariyalur Government High School campus in Rishivandiyam and Moorarpalayam Government High School campus in Sankarapuram from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People would be screened for high blood pressure, cardiac problems, cervical and breast cancer, and other illnesses. Those in need of follow-up treatment would be given support free of cost at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital and private hospitals under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

