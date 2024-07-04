Special Lok Adalat to resolve cases pending before Supreme Court from July 29 to August 3 in Villupuram

The Villupuram District Legal Services Authority is convening a special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3 to adjudicate cases pending from Villupuram district in the Supreme Court.

Villupuram district legal services authority chairperson and Principal District Judge R. Poornima said that the programme was being convened as per the Supreme Court’s directions. Litigants with cases pending in the Supreme Court are invited to participate in the process and resolve their litigations amicably. Litigants are allowed to participate online or in person, and benefit from the dispute resolution.

Principal Sub-Judge, Villupuram, N.S. Jayaprakash has been appointed as the Nodal Officer for the Lok Adalat in Villupuram.

The amicable arbitration through the Special Lok Adalat will lead to the expeditious resolution of long- pending litigations and also provide a lasting, final judicial resolution; it will cut down on expensive litigation fees, lead to refund of court fees, and provide an amicable resolution for parties concerned.

According to a press release, cases with elements of settlement, including those relating to matrimonial disputes, property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition, compensation and service and labour that are pending before the apex court, will be taken up.

Further details on the Special Lok Adalat and the application process may be ascertained from the State Legal Services Authority. Contact: 044 25342441/25343363 or toll-free number: 15100.

