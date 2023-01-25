Special issue of Modern Rationalist on Veermani’s life released

January 25, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The special issue of Modern Rationalist released recently to mark the 90 th birthday of Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani has captured his political life and spirit through essays from many eminent persons. The issue starts with a detailed letter from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recollecting important moments from Mr. Veeramani’s political journey. Essays from other leaders, retired judges and academicians capture various facets of his political life, especially in the context of his comment to the principles of social justice. In his essay for the special issue, Mr. Veeramani has articulated how slowing down in his political work was not an option despite facing many health issues since he has seen his mentor ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramsamy work and travel tirelessly till he was 95.

