HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Special issue of Modern Rationalist on Veermani’s life released

January 25, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The special issue of Modern Rationalist released recently to mark the 90 th birthday of Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani has captured his political life and spirit through essays from many eminent persons. The issue starts with a detailed letter from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recollecting important moments from Mr. Veeramani’s political journey. Essays from other leaders, retired judges and academicians capture various facets of his political life, especially in the context of his comment to the principles of social justice. In his essay for the special issue, Mr. Veeramani has articulated how slowing down in his political work was not an option despite facing many health issues since he has seen his mentor ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramsamy work and travel tirelessly till he was 95.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.